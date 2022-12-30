MLB Rumors: These Two Teams Interested In Eric Hosmer

Hosmer played in 14 games for the Red Sox

Eric Hosmer may soon have a new home.

The ex-Red Sox first baseman, who was designed for assignment before being released by Boston earlier this month, is drawing interest from the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Friday.

The Red Sox traded for Hosmer at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline and only had to pay him the league minimum. He provided an immediate defensive upgrade at first base, but a back injury limited him to just 14 games.

While Hosmer certainly isn’t the player he once was, he still can be a productive addition to a lineup. The Orioles make a lot of sense for the four-time Gold Glove winner. Baltimore does have Ryan Mountcastle to play first base, but the O’s have no clear-cut designated hitter. Hosmer could serve as the primary DH while also providing the American League East team some defensive versatility.

The Cubs also would be a good landing spot for Hosmer. The team could use an external option at the corner position, and Hosmer could be their guy.

We’ll see if either team ends up signing Hosmer or if he will find a new home elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images
