MLB Rumors: Phillies To Sign ‘One Of Elite Shortstops’ On Market

There are a slew of elite shortstops on the Major League Baseball free agent market, including Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, and the Phillies are in need of one for the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has been linked to Bogaerts this offseason, and it appears Dave Dombrowski’s team will be in on one of the middle infielders available.

ESPN’s Buster Olney on Wednesday reported that a longtime MLB agent told him, “The Phillies will wind up with one of the (elite) shortstops. That’s going to happen.” Olney goes on to name those elite shortstops as Bogaerts, Turner, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.

Any of the above-named shortstops certainly would make the Phillies a better team for 2023 and beyond.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi that the World Series runner-ups have “emerged as the favorites to sign Turner.”

“I think right now the Phillies are viewed as the favorites,” Morosi said Wednesday morning on MLB Network. “There are other teams involved, certainly, but the fit in Philadelphia is there. They are in a situation where they just made it to the World Series, they might be one player away from being able to win it all in 2023.”

The #Phillies have emerged as favorites to sign Trea Turner. My latest report here. @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/PVjw5f6NhP — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2022

Turner spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and finished the 2022 season with a .298 average, 21 home runs and 100 RBIs.