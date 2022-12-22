Red Sox Release Eric Hosmer After First Baseman Was DFA’d

The Boston Red Sox announced the release of veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was designated for assignment last Friday. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the decision was to “do right” for Hosmer and allow him an opportunity with another team. The Red Sox also wanted to open things up for Triston Casas, who is expected to start at first base in 2023.

The Red Sox acquired Hosmer at the Major League Baseball trade deadline last season. Boston also acquired minor-league players Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier from the San Diego Padres in exchange for prospect pitcher Jay Groome.

Hosmer played 14 games with the Red Sox where he had a .244 batting average and a .631 OPS. The 2015 World Series champion dealt with a low back inflammation but was a helpful veteran presence in the clubhouse.

After his release Thursday, Hosmer is an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with another club.