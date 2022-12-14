MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi On Another Red Sox Rival’s Radar

Another day, another prominent reported suitor for free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

MLB free agency has reached its crescendo as big-name stars like Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts and now Carlos Correa have all made their respective decisions.

The best remaining unsigned player might be left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón, who is apparently intent on letting things play out before making his decision. But once Rodón signs, it could have a domino effect for someone like Eovaldi.

Take the New York Yankees for example. The Bronx Bombers are hot on Rodón, and he would be the perfect addition to an already-stacked rotation led by Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes. If the Yankees are outbid for Rodón, however, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Eovaldi could be their backup plan if the Yankees can’t find a middle ground after reaching an impasse in talks with Rodon.

“The Yankees believe Rodón wants to come to New York, but if they can’t bridge their difference, they may turn to their next choice, believed to be ex-Yankee Nathan Eovaldi,” Heyman wrote.

Eovaldi spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons in the Bronx, winning a career-high 14 games in his first season with New York.

If the Yankees truly have interest in Eovaldi, that’s obviously great news for the soon-to-be 33-year-old. Getting a big-market team like the Yankees involved is beneficial to any player. Eovaldi’s market looked like it was growing with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays reportedly in on the right-hander. However, the Mets reportedly viewed him as a backup to Kodai Senga, who they were able to reel in, and Toronto reportedly struck a deal with Chris Bassitt.