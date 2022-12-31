Oilers’ Connor McDavid On Pace For Historic Point Mark

McDavid is a cheat code

2 hours ago

Connor McDavid continued to prove why he’s one of the NHL’s most prolific players Friday night.

The Oilers star amassed five points in Edmonton’s dominant 7-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. McDavid now has a 17-game point streak, which matches his career best.

What’s more, McDavid’s five points put his total on the season at 72, putting him on an absurd pace and setting him up to do something that hasn’t been done since the 1995-96 season.

Should McDavid keep up this pace, he’ll end the 2022-23 NHL season with 160 points — something that Mario Lemieux did 27 years ago. Speaking of Lemieux, McDavid also became the first player to hit the 70-point mark this season, and according to NHL Public Relations, “required the fewest games to do so” since Lemieux.

Aside from securing five points, McDavid also played a little defense in the win.

As long as McDavid stays healthy, there’s no reason to think he won’t eclipse the 160-point mark as the season rolls on.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images
