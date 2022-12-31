CFP Odds: Six Prop Bets To Consider For Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl There will be plenty of future NFL talent on display Saturday by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, we’re not talking about New Year’s Eve. We are talking about the College Football Playoff Semifinals — where the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes will match up in the Peach Bowl and the Michigan Wolverines take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl.

These two matchups will determine who meets for the National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9, 2023. The options are as fun as they are bountiful, with there being a chance we see a repeat champion, a Cinderella champion and perhaps even a matchup between the two greatest rivals college football has ever known.

Before we get there, however, the semifinal games need to be played. All four rosters are loaded with NFL talent, which gives us an opportunity to take a look at how they might impact these games.

So, here are six prop bets to consider with prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) anytime scorer -140

It isn’t often you find a player with these kinds of odds to score. It isn’t often you find a player like Harrison, though. Ohio State’s best offensive weapon, Harrison has scored 15 touchdowns in 17 career games, exploding onto the scene with a three-touchdown performance in the Rose Bowl last season. Of the players listed with negative odds to score this weekend, Harrison gives you the best value.

Max Duggan (TCU) Over 24.5 rushing yards -115

If you watched the Big 12 Championship game you know where I’m going with this. While he may not be a true dual threat, Duggan finished with 110 rushing yards in that game — including rushing for 95 yards on an 80-yard touchdown drive. No, that is not a typo. We trust he can get a measly 25, especially if TCU is playing from behind.

Miyan Williams (Ohio State) Under 70.5 rushing yards -125

Williams, who has split carries for the majority of the season with TreVeyon Henderson, will be the Buckeyes’ feature back against Georgia due to Henderson sitting out the Peach Bowl with a surgically repaired foot. That should make it likely he surpasses 70.5 rushing yards, right? Well, no. He’s playing against a Bulldogs defense that is one of the best college football has ever seen. Georgia has allowed 77 rushing yards per game on average, so we doubt they let Williams hit that number by his lonesome.

Quentin Johnston (TCU) Over 70.5 receiving yards -115

When Johnston is on, he’s one of the most explosive players in college football. The third-year wideout has had games with 139, 180 and 2016 yards receiving this season — all against Big 12 opponents. While Michigan isn’t a Big 12 team, they’ve allowed receivers to put up good individual performances against them. If TCU has any chance of pulling off the upset, Johnston will have had to surpass this total.

Stetson Bennett (Georgia) anytime scorer +175

Let’s talk about value picks. Bennett doesn’t look like he’d be much of a threat on the ground but the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has found the end zone seven times this season. Ohio State’s defense has been dreadful down at the goal line, meaning Bennett should have a couple of opportunities to convert from the red area in the Peach Bowl.

Michigan Def/ST anytime scorer +250

Now let’s talk about some real value. The likelihood of a defense or special teams unit scoring a touchdown in the NFL is slim, but they jump exponentially in the college game. Given the talent disparity between the Wolverines and Horned Frogs, this is the best shot anyone has at scoring on those sides of the ball.