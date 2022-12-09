Patriots Injury Report: Key Starters Return For Pats, Cardinals

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday.
Brown, who has been dealing with an illness, was upgraded to limited on Friday’s injury report after missing practice Tuesday and Thursday.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, running back Damien Harris and cornerback Jalen Mills all sat out again. The four Patriots starters have yet to practice this week, putting their availability for Monday night’s road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in doubt.
Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste was limited with calf and back injuries.
Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Thigh
WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OT Trent Brown, Illness
OT Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back
The Patriots will practice again Saturday before flying to Arizona.
The Cardinals had a key player back on the practice field Friday, with No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins returning after missing one day with an illness. Hopkins, who leads all Arizona players in receiving yards despite being suspended for the first six games, was a full participant.
Second-year wideout Rondale Moore was among three Cardinals players who did not participate in the team’s penultimate practice of Week 14.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Rashaad Coward, Chest
WR Rondale Moore, Groin
CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Trysten Hill, Hamstring
DL Jonathan Ledbetter, Back
S Charles Washington, Chest
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Greg Dortch, Thumb
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Illness