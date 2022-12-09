Patriots Injury Report: Key Starters Return For Pats, Cardinals

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday.

Brown, who has been dealing with an illness, was upgraded to limited on Friday’s injury report after missing practice Tuesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, running back Damien Harris and cornerback Jalen Mills all sat out again. The four Patriots starters have yet to practice this week, putting their availability for Monday night’s road matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in doubt.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste was limited with calf and back injuries.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Trent Brown, Illness

OT Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back