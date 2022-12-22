Did Patriots Call Rob Gronkowski After ‘I’m Kinda Bored’ Tweet?

Rob Gronkowski got Twitter in a frenzy when he tweeted out he was “bored,” and it appears social media wasn’t the only place that got caught in the hype.

The retired NFL tight end and FOX Sports analyst tweeted, “I’m kinda bored,” Wednesday, and it turned out to be a tease for his partnership with FanDuel.

However, it didn’t stop inquiries from NFL teams.

“Since the tweet, yes, two teams reached out,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams on “Up and Adams” on Thursday. “It was unbelievable. I won’t say who, but yes, there was two teams. … ‘I’m kinda bored.’ People just took that as I was coming back to football right away. It was just mind blowing, actually, how my agent hit me up, two teams hit me up. It was just crazy.”

The former New England Patriots tight end did catch up with head coach Bill Belichick, but to talk about their holiday plans.

“Yeah, we talked about our Christmas plans, what he’s doing with his dog Nike,” he told Adams. “His dog wants to meet my dog Ralphie. He wanted to build some snowmen, put the carrot on as a nose, all that good stuff.”

Adams asked Gronkowski if the two teams were places he had played before, and the 33-year-old added: “Possibly and possibly not. My lips are sealed now. I don’t give answers away now like that. Just put it this way, Drew (Rosenhaus) wanted to call every team, that’s what he wanted to do.”