Rob Gronkowski Blasts ‘Pretender’ Cowboys In NFC Analysis

Many analysts and football fans might be starting to believe in the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, but it’s clear Rob Gronkowski isn’t there yet.

Gronkowski, while appearing on FOX Sports’ pregame show Sunday afternoon, offered his outlook on the competitive NFC, which features the Philadelphia Eagles atop the standings with the Minnesota Vikings not far behind entering Week 14. And in giving his assessment, Gronkowski took a not-so-subtle shot at Dallas.

“Are the Dallas Cowboys pretenders or contenders? And history states that they’re pretenders every season,” Gronkowski said, as shared by The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

The longtime New England Patriots tight end also cited how the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers should be considered as a legitimate threat in the conference along with the Vikings and Eagles.

Dallas, which entered Week 14 as a 17-point home favorite against the Houston Texans, currently has the fourth-best betting prices to win Super Bowl LVII at 7-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cowboys are behind only the Buffalo Bills, Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to claim the Lombardi Trophy in February.