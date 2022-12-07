Where Jaylen Brown Ranks Himself, Jayson Tatum Among NBA

It can’t be understated how the young star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have propelled the Boston Celtics thus far, entering Thursday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns at 20-5 on the early season.

With the homegrown studs both kicking off their individual campaigns in career-best fashion, Tatum averaging 30.8 points per game and Brown 26.7, the two should undoubtedly be recognized among those in the conversation for the best that the sport has to offer, right?

Well, Brown certainly believes so. The 26-year-old emphasized that he believes that he and Tatum are not only among the best but “the best two-way players in the league.”

“I don’t subscribe to what’s being said,” Brown told Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports. “I try to stay as even-keeled as I possibly can. Right now, things are going well. Tomorrow can flip just like that. So I just want to stay balanced and continue to move forward and continue to win games. I think me and JT are probably the best two-way players in the league. I’m excited to be able to continue to get better, excited to be able to win games, and that’s not a knock on anybody else. But I’m hungry and I’m looking forward to the future.”

While the season remains young with the possibility of anything still in play as far as standings are concerned, Brown has all the leeway and reason to feel this level of confidence.

Aside from a few overtime hiccups — which the Celtics are 0-3 in –, Boston has dominated the better part of their 2022-23 campaign. Yet, it hasn’t been easy having endured some preseason head coaching drama along with the uncertainty of their primary defensive force in Robert Williams, the Celtics haven’t missed a beat.

The offense, which has sat atop the league in points (120.6) and 3-point percentage (40.2%), has done more than enough in picking up the slack for the early defensive concerns that have still loomed, which has made every game competitive.