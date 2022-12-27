WWE Teases New ‘Pitch Black Match’ For 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event usually marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania.

The upcoming edition also will feature the debut of a new gimmick match. Or so it seems.

WWE on Monday teased a “Pitch Black” match sponsored by Mountain Dew.

Check out the promo in the video below.

Clearly, this is a play on the brand bringing back its “Pitch Black” flavor, but that’s about all we know at this point. It’s unclear which WWE superstars will be involved or what stipulations they’ll face.

Initially, it was fair to conclude Bray Wyatt might somehow be involved, seeing as he’s one of WWE’s most mysterious characters. But the silhouette in the video looks a lot like Edge. So, maybe the Rated-R superstar will return next month to reignite his rivalry with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day.