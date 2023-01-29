Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

After taking consecutive losses for the first time this season, the Bruins will try to right the ship Sunday evening in Raleigh.
The penultimate contest of Boston’s five-game road trip will see the NHL-best Bruins visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Metropolitan Division leaders, owners of the second-highest point total in the league, won six of their last seven and haven’t suffered a regulation defeat since Jan. 10.
Sunday marks the second meeting of the campaign between the Eastern Conference powerhouses, who met in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs last season. The Black and Gold outlasted the Canes in overtime at TD Garden back on Nov. 25.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for the Bruins-Hurricanes tilt:
BOSTON BRUINS (38-6-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Taylor Hall
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Marc McLaughlin–A.J. Greer
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
CAROLINA HURRICANES (31-9-8)
Teuvo Teravainen–Sebastian Aho–Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook–Jordan Staal–Jesper Fast
Paul Stastny–Derek Stepan–Stefan Noesen
Jalen Chatfield–Brent Burns
Brady Skjei–Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan–Dylan Coghlan
Frederik Andersen