Sean Payton Keeping Door Open On Coaching In 2023 NFL Season

Sean Payton remains happy with where he is, but hasn’t shut the door on a potential coaching return for the 2023 NFL campaign. It comes after rumors and speculation that Payton might opt to remain on the broadcast set for another year rather than return to the sidelines.

The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans still have not hired their next coach. Payton has been involved in three of those positions. And despite no official developments, he’s not taking his name out of the running just yet.

“I’m an analyst and, you know what they always say, be present right where you’re at,” Payton said Sunday afternoon on “FOX NFL Kickoff Show” prior to the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

“No, it’s been a busy week, a great week. We’ve had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations,” Payton continued. “They’re obviously looking for a reboot. I think with the way the coaching hiring process has changed this year we’re seeing it play out a little longer for these clubs. And I think there’s more pressure on everyone who’s covering it. And I think it’s a good thing because they’re allowing teams to get to the right candidates.”

Payton then speculated on a timeline for when the the hirings could pick up.

“I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more,” he said, prior to confirming that he has not shut the door on a return for 2023.

“No, no, no, no,” Payton responded to colleague Peter Schrager. “I think there’s a handful of things that still are taking place for these coaches and myself.”