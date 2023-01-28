Bianca Smith, Katie Krall Leave Red Sox Organization

The Boston Red Sox became the first Major League Baseball organization with two women coaches on their staff in Bianca Smith and Katie Krall.

Now both Krall and Smith have pursued other opportunities.

The Red Sox on Friday announced their personnel in player development as well as their minor league coaching staff. Smith and Krall were noticeably absent from the announcement. Smith was hired in 2020 as a minor league coach and became the first Black woman to be hired as a coach for a major league club. Krall worked as a development coach for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs last year.

Smith told The Boston Globe that, despite a coaching offer position from the Red Sox, “it just wasn’t where I wanted to be.”

Krall, according to the Globe, “is expected to pursue front-office opportunities elsewhere.”

In Friday’s press release, the Red Sox announced they did hire another woman to add to their minor league coaching staff in Taylor Jackson, who will be on the Drive coaching staff.