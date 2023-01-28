Valeri Nichushkin Questionable vs. Blues Saturday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Valeri Nichushkin is questionable to play Saturday for the Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Stop me if you have heard this before, but yet another Avalanche player is hurt. This time it’s Nichushkin, who, to be fair, has been hurt quite often this season and is in danger of missing another game. Nichushkin is dealing with an upper-body injury that kept him out of the loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Nichushkin had a coming out party during the Stanley Cup run last season as his big playoffs netted him an eight-year $49 million contract. The team also elected to keep him over Andre Burakovsky, whom they let leave during free agency to the Seattle Kraken. They may regret that decision now, as Burakovsky has been lighting things up for the Kraken, while Nichushkin has only played 20 games this season.