Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Earns First NHL All-Star Honor

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark lived out a dream Monday by getting to play in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Perhaps that’s not the only dream that came true for the Swedish netminder this week.

The NHL announced Thursday that Ullmark has been selected as an All-Star, a first-time honor for the eight-year pro.

It’s a recognition that’s well deserved for Ullmark, who is in his second season with Boston. He has been exceptional between the posts, recording a pristine 21-1-1 record as his win total leads the league. He also tops all NHL goalies with a .939 save percentage as well as a 1.86 goals against average.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Ullmark said before the Bruins faced the Los Angeles Kings, per The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “I remember watching it when I was young, as well. It was one of the few things we actually taped when I was younger, to watch Peter Forsberg, Nick Lidstrom, Joe Sakic, those guys when they played in the All-Star Game. It was always fun watching it. It’s a little surreal to be here now.”

It’s unknown at this point what other Bruins will join Ullmark for the All-Star Game, but the 29-year-old goaltender should have some company on the ice with Boston boasting the best mark in the NHL.

While the NHL’s operations department chose the first 32 All-Stars, including Ullmark, the rest of the All-Star field will be determined by fan voting. Voting is open from Thursday to Jan. 17.