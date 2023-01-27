Bruins Notes: ‘Bang-Bang’ Call Costly In Loss To Lightning

The Boston Bruins officially can’t win them all. We know, shocking.

A mixture of bad luck and an inability to capitalize on a few opportunities contributed to Boston’s first loss in two weeks, a 3-2 road affair against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Though the Bruins were able to tie the game relatively, it appeared they were on the wrong side of a mistake by referee Dan O’Rourke early in the third period. Lightning center Steven Stamkos appeared to interfere with the stick of David Krejci, allowing for a quick shot off the face off that B’s goalie Linus Ullmark never saw coming.

Take a look at the play for yourself:

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t want to use the play as an excuse, but spoke about the technical aspect postgame.

“I thought, clearly, there was a pick of Krejci’s stick,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “There was not an opportunity to play the puck properly. Gotta give them credit, they executed it. It was a good bang-bang face off play.”