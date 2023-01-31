Celtics Linked To Western Conference Big Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

It could be argued that the Boston Celtics don’t need to make any moves prior to the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9.

But that’s no fun.

The Celtics have sprinted out to the NBA’s best record, sitting at 36-15 with just eight games to go before the All-Star break. Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level. Boston’s bench has seen marked improvement on both the offensive and defensive ends. The return of Robert Williams III has gone relatively smoothly.

That doesn’t mean Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens isn’t still looking at possible improvements, and ESPN’s Bobby Marks has given his opinion on which upgrade Boston could make.

Here is an excerpt from his article previewing the deadline:

Trade we would like to see: Willy Hernangomez from New Orleans for two second-round picks (Portland’s in 2023 and Boston’s in 2029).

The Celtics are admittedly hamstrung when it comes to trade options. Unless its willing to part with a contributor, Boston will need to use one of its trade exceptions. At $5.9 million, $2.2 million, $1.7 million and $1.8 million, the best option if using a trade exception could be Hernangomez.