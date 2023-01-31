Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Staff Chosen To Coach In NBA All-Star Game

The views from the top are glorious, and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is going to find that out when he gets a first-hand look at the NBA’s brightest stars.

The NBA announced Monday that Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics staff were chosen to lead “Team Giannis” in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Leading the East ?



Coach is headed to Salt Lake City for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GpGbIbfqAN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2023

Mazzulla will become the third coach in the last 24 seasons to guide an All-Star team in his first NBA season, clinching the the opportunity because the Celtics have already clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference through games played on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The 34-year-old becomes the eighth coach in Celtics history to be chosen to coach an NBA All-Star Game, joining Brad Stevens (2017), Doc Rivers (2008, 2011), Chris Ford (1991), K.C. Jones (1984-1987), Bill Fitch (1982), Tommy Heinsohn (1972-1974, 1976) and Red Auerbach (1957-1967).

Mazzulla and the Celtics staff will be joined by Jayson Tatum, who was chosen as an All-Star starter alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lebron James, who were named team captains, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson. The Celtics bench boss won’t know who he is coaching until right before tip-off, when the two captains make their selections playground style.

All-Star reserves will be named on Feb. 2, with Celtics wing Jaylen Brown serving as a front runner to be named among the Eastern Conference candidates.