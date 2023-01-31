How ‘Butt Fumble’ Is Symbol Of Key Era In Patriots-Jets Rivalry

After two-plus decades of domination, it might be difficult for some NFL fans to point to one specific moment that encapsulates the New England Patriots beating the bag out of the New York Jets. It might not be as difficult for others, though.

Because while, sure, there are countless images from when the greatest quarterback of all-time Tom Brady and the greatest coach of all-time Bill Belichick beat up on Gang Green, one snapshot stands alone. The device which helps us go No. 2, in this case, relates to No. 1.

“… You got a busted play here,” longtime NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels said with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of the Patriots-Jets matchup on Thanksgiving night in 2012. “And then (Mark) Sanchez gets hits, the ball is loose, and it’s alive!”

After an “Oh no!” from broadcast partner Cris Collinsworth, he said what every football fan was thinking in that moment.

“I have never seen this before in my life.”

Alas, the most embarrassing moment of the longstanding Patriots-Jets rivalry was introduced. It became known by a name that lived up to the play itself: “The Butt Fumble.”

Patriots fans who are old enough to drink have never known anything besides New England pantsing the J-E-T-S. Some might think even calling the Jets the Patriots’ little brother would be doing a disservice to younger siblings everywhere. That was never on display more than Nov. 22, 2012.