Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Cook Ducks, Keep Road Trip Win-Streak Alive

An annihilation occurred in Anaheim

by and

1 hours ago

The Bruins are looking good on the road as they have won all three away games in California over this past week after defeating the Ducks 7-1 in Anaheim.

The rout was propelled by David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron, the first of whom now has 32 goals this season after recording his thirteenth hat trick of his career against the Ducks, while Bergeron notched his 600th career assist moving him into fourth place on the Bruins’ all-time list.

For more from the Bruins’ landslide victory, Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

More Bruins:

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Cook Ducks, Keep Road Trip Win-Streak Alive
Thumbnail photo via Jason Parkhurst/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Bill Belichick Opens Up On Disappointing Patriots Season In Lengthy Statement
New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo
Next Article

NFL Reporter Floats Potential New Job For Patriots’ Jerod Mayo

Picked For You

Related