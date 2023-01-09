Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Cook Ducks, Keep Road Trip Win-Streak Alive

The Bruins are looking good on the road as they have won all three away games in California over this past week after defeating the Ducks 7-1 in Anaheim.

The rout was propelled by David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron, the first of whom now has 32 goals this season after recording his thirteenth hat trick of his career against the Ducks, while Bergeron notched his 600th career assist moving him into fourth place on the Bruins’ all-time list.

For more from the Bruins’ landslide victory, Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.