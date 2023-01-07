Frozen Fenway Wrap: Holy Cross Snaps Losing Streak With Win Over BU

BOSTON — The Holy Cross women’s hockey team desperately needed a win, and there was no better place to get it than Fenway Park. The Crusaders snapped a 13-game losing streak by topping Hockey East Conference counterpart Boston University, 3-2, in the second game of the Frozen Fenway doubleheader Friday.

It was Holy Cross’ first win since October and pushed its record to 3-18-1 while the Terriers fell to 7-13-0.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Maybe Holy Cross just needed to play outdoors to get back into the win column?

Whatever the case, the Crusaders came ready to play and seemed determined that they weren’t going to leave the historic ballpark without a win.

Holy Cross stayed composed in a tightly contested game, especially when Clara Yuhn leveled the score for BU at 1-1 with 7:56 left in the second period. That could have been the start of the Crusaders’ downfall and led to another loss, but Holy Cross drummed up an answer 1:32 later thanks to Darci Johal.

The Crusaders then withstood BU’s pressure in the final frame and scored in the final minutes on a goal from Alexia Moreau to come away with a winning feeling they haven’t had in quite some time.