Frozen Fenway Wrap: Quinnipiac Stands Tall To Defeat Harvard

BOSTON — The third-ranked Quinnipiac women’s hockey team flexed its muscles over ECAC counterpart Harvard by earning a 3-1 win at a snowy Fenway Park on Friday.

The victory continues a stellar season for the Bobcats, who improve to 19-3-0 while the Crimson drop to 4-9-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Quinnipiac sure made the most of their opportunity to play in the Frozen Fenway series.

The venerable ballpark wasn’t too big of a stage for the Bobcats, who displayed what has made them one of the top teams in the country this season.

In an even-played first period, the Bobcats ended up setting the tone with a shorthanded goal. That was just the start of it as Quinnipiac took control with a dominating second period as it outshot Harvard, 19-4, in the stanza.

An even when Harvard responded with a goal just 1:27 into the third period from Shannon Hollands, the Bobcats answered immediately with a tally 48 seconds later.