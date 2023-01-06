Frozen Fenway Wrap: Quinnipiac Stands Tall To Defeat Harvard

BOSTON — The third-ranked Quinnipiac women’s hockey team flexed its muscles over ECAC counterpart Harvard by earning a 3-1 win at a snowy Fenway Park on Friday.
The victory continues a stellar season for the Bobcats, who improve to 19-3-0 while the Crimson drop to 4-9-2.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Quinnipiac sure made the most of their opportunity to play in the Frozen Fenway series.
The venerable ballpark wasn’t too big of a stage for the Bobcats, who displayed what has made them one of the top teams in the country this season.
In an even-played first period, the Bobcats ended up setting the tone with a shorthanded goal. That was just the start of it as Quinnipiac took control with a dominating second period as it outshot Harvard, 19-4, in the stanza.
An even when Harvard responded with a goal just 1:27 into the third period from Shannon Hollands, the Bobcats answered immediately with a tally 48 seconds later.
Quinnipiac is a buzzsaw at the moment in the ECAC, and unfortunately for Harvard, it didn’t have a choice but running straight into the Bobcats.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Nina Steigauf provided the highlight-reel goal for Quinnipiac as she stuck with the baseball theme and batted in an airborne pass from Jess Schryver to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead with 4:58 left in the second period.
— Madison Chantler delivered the most timely goal of the game for Quinnipiac. The freshman unleashed a wrister into the back of the net early in the third period after Harvard had pulled within a goal.
— Alex Pellicci stood on her head in net for Harvard for a majority of the contest as there seemed there wasn’t a player on Quinnipiac that she robbed of scoring. The sophomore netminder finished with 33 saves.
UP NEXT
Quinnipiac and Harvard will both be back in action Saturday. The Bobcats host Dartmouth at M&T Bank Arena at 3 p.m. ET while the Crimson travel to Princeton for a 3 p.m. conference matchup.