David Krejci Moments: Finishes 2018-19 Season With Career-High Assists

David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: Krejci finishing the 2018-19 season with a career-high 53 assists.

David Krejci always has been an assist machine for the Bruins, and he took that to another level during the 2018-19 NHL season.

In his second full season with Boston he amassed 51 helpers — a mark he wouldn’t reach again for another 10 (!) years. Krejci came close during the Bruins’ 2010-11 campaign with 49 and again in 2013-14 with 50, but couldn’t quite break or match the career-high he set when he was 23 years old.

Then the 2018-19 season happened.

Aside from scoring 20 goals — including a hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins — picking up assists is where Krejci signed the most.

Krejci finished the year with 53 assists to finally set a new career high. He played in 81 games, one less than 2008-09 and showcased some of his best hockey since debuting in the NHL.

The year prior, Krejci tallied 27 assists in 63 games, 31 in 81 games in 2016-17, 46 in 2015-16 and 24 in 2014-15. He elevated his game for the entire season and helped the Bruins make a Stanley Cup Final run that unfortunately ended in heartbreaking, Game 7 fashion for the Bruins.