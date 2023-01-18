How Draymond Green Plans To Greet Celtics Fans In Return To Boston

Golden State Warriors agitator Draymond Green drew the ire of Boston Celtics fans when the two teams squared off in the NBA Finals.

And Green isn’t expecting a warm welcome Thursday when the Warriors visit TD Garden for the first time since clinching their championship on the famed parquet.

While Green surely will be at the center of the home crowd’s jeers, the veteran and four-time NBA champion already knows how he will respond as he resumes his role as public enemy No. 1.

“I’ll greet them with a nice smile,” Green told ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “Just as I did after we won the championship.”

The TD Garden crowd yelled expletive chants toward Green during the three games played in Boston in the Finals. Green said racial epithets were directed toward him as well.

But for Green, who usually finds a way to get under the skin of opposing players and their fan bases, the hostile environment he encountered against the Celtics was different than anything he had experienced before.

It took him off his game, too, at least initially. He scored just two points each in Games 3 and 4 before helping close out the Celtics with an all-around performance of 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in Game 6.