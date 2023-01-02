How Jim Montgomery Sees David Pastrnak’s ‘Swagger’ Aid Bruins

BOSTON — David Pastrnak leads the Boston Bruins in several key offensive categories. The abundant goal-scorer leads the team in confidence, too.

Whether it’s with his pregame suits or his array of jaw-dropping offensive moves, Pastrnak’s swagger on the Bruins goes unmatched.

And Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery believes it has had a direct impact on the rest of the team.

“I think it keeps everybody loose,” Montgomery said prior to the Winter Classic with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at Fenway Park. “I think it allows them to live and learn from him. He is such a creative mind, on the ice, and look at the way he dresses. I’m jealous. I wish I could try some of that stuff.

“He helps us be who we are. Probably if you look at Bruins’ swagger, you look at David Pastrnak.”

Pastrnak is displaying his confidence once again in a unique way at the NHL’s marquee regular-season event. The 26-year-old will use a custom stick that features logos that represent Fenway, including of Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz.

And there was no stylish suit walking into Fenway for Pastrnak as he and the team rocked throwback Red Sox uniforms.