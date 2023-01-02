How Patriots’ Undermanned Defense Shut Down Dolphins, Saved Season

When the Patriots sent out their traditional three-cornerback nickel package, Hayes would take over one of the outside spots and bump Bryant back into his usual slot alignment. Who is Hayes? He’s a brand-new member of the Patriots’ secondary, having just signed to the practice squad last Tuesday and been promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

New England had a bit of familiarity with the 25-year-old’s skill set from seeing him in joint practices with the Carolina Panthers over the summer — and watching him return a Bailey Zappe interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the preseason — and just five days after arriving in Foxboro, he was able to play 24 snaps against Miami, with many of those coming on third down or in the red zone.

“The big thing was he was available,” Belichick said of Hayes, who’s now appeared in games for five NFL teams. “That’s the big thing. There are a lot of players that maybe could have filled that role, they just weren’t available. But he was, so that was fortunate for us. He came in and picked things up pretty quickly.”

Mosely, who was temporarily elevated from the P-squad, played one snap in his NFL debut. Given the state of their cornerback group, the Patriots chose to give smaller roles to the depth players there and lean more on their squadron of talented, versatile, experienced safeties.

Devin McCourty, Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers all played at least 45 defensive snaps in the win, with the Patriots often putting all four of them on the field together. It was a showcase performance by a position group that Belichick called the team’s best before the season.

“You’ve got the OG in Dev who’s been doing it for 13 years and is able to go out there and make plays,” Phillips told NESN.com. “Then you’ve got the young guy Dug that’s freakishly athletic and smart as heck that’s able to go out there and thump. Then you’ve got somebody like Pep who’s a missle, and then you’ve got somebody like me that’s able to kind of fill in all those spots and be able to make plays.

“I think (Sunday) showcased it, but I think we had to showcase it because we were down in our corner count. So we just went with our best 11, and at times, they felt like the best 11 was the four safeties, so we made it work. We’re all unselfish, and we all want to make a play, but we don’t care who makes it. We just go out there and do the best that we can.”

The Patriots’ overarching defensive game plan was to play mostly zone coverage, limit big-play opportunities down the field, force Teddy Bridgewater (and later Thompson, who entered after Bridgewater broke his finger on Dugger’s pick-six) to settle for checkdowns and short passes, and then swarm to the ball-carrier. Eleven of Miami’s 24 completions went to running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

The Patriots also bottled up the Dolphins’ run game (3.2 yards per carry) and were able to speed up Miami’s reserve QBs with their pass rush.