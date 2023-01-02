Patriots Would Face One Of These Three Teams In Round 1 Of Playoffs

Entering the weekend, there was a scenario in which the Patriots could face the Ravens in Round 1 of the NFL playoffs. That would’ve been the ideal outcome for New England, as Baltimore is a notch below some of the AFC’s top contenders.

Well, those hopes died Sunday afternoon.

For that to happen, the Patriots would’ve needed the Ravens to win out and the Chiefs to lose out. Kansas City wound up beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with Baltimore falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers hours later.

So, if the Patriots make the playoffs, their wild-card round matchup will be a road game against the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals. Obviously, those all would be difficult matchups.

First, New England actually must qualify for the postseason. Bill Belichick’s team took a needed first step Sunday with a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, but it all comes down to next weekend.

If the Patriots beat the Bills, they’ll be locked into the AFC’s seventh seed (they can’t finish any higher). If New England loses in Buffalo, it still would make the playoffs if the following things happen:

— New York Jets beat Miami Dolphins

— Steelers lose to Cleveland Browns

— Jacksonville Jaguars beat or tie Tennessee Titans