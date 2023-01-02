Here’s How Patriots Can Make Playoffs After Win Over Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — The odds remain against the New England Patriots making the 2022 NFL playoffs.

But thanks to Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, that outcome is at least possible for Bill Belichick’s club.

The Patriots’ 23-21 victory at Gillette Stadium kept them alive in the race for the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. A loss to the Dolphins would have officially eliminated them from postseason contention with one week remaining.

How can New England get in? There are two ways it can clinch a playoff berth next week.

The first is straightforward: beat the Bills next Sunday in Buffalo. That result would make the Patriots the AFC’s third wild card and No. 7 seed regardless of how their fellow playoff hopefuls fare. They would visit the No. 2 seed (either Buffalo, Kansas City or Cincinnati) on wild-card weekend.

Can they do it? Oddsmakers don’t like their chances.

The Patriots opened as 9.5-point road underdogs. They’ve lost five of their last six and three straight against the Bills, including a noncompetitive 24-10 defeat in Week 13. Buffalo still has a first-round bye and home-field advantage to play for, and New England is dealing with some key injuries on both sides of the ball, most notably at cornerback and wide receiver.