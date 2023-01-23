New Reports Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s Expanded Patriots Role

The New England Patriots have yet to reveal Jerod Mayo’s title for next season, but the scope of his responsibilities will be broader than it was in 2022.

Two weeks after the Patriots announced they were working on a long-time contract extension for their highly regarded linebackers coach, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Mayo was involved in the process of hiring New England’s next offensive coordinator.

Mayo “was alongside Bill Belichick for all of New England’s offensive coordinator interviews last week,” per Breer’s report.

“Good sign of Mayo’s growing role with the team,” Breer tweeted.

This report suggests Mayo’s duties won’t be limited to defense next season. The Patriots may have convinced him to not pursue opportunities outside New England by promoting him to a position like assistant head coach, allowing Mayo to work more closely with Belichick while grooming him as his potential successor.

After the Patriots’ announcement about Mayo’s forthcoming extension, he reportedly turned down interviews for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs in Cleveland and Carolina, respectively. Keeping the former Pro Bowl linebacker and Patriots captain in town was a big win for New England, as Mayo’s football IQ, leadership traits and ability to connect with players make him a major asset for Belichick’s staff.