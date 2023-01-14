Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Declines Interview With This Team

Jerod Mayo appears to be a step closer to returning to New England.

The Patriots inside linebackers coach reportedly has declined his interview with the Carolina Panthers for their vacant head-coaching job, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston and Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald on Saturday.

This comes a day after Mayo reportedly informed the Cleveland Browns he would not interview for their open defensive coordinator position.

The Patriots said in a statement this week they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension. The details of the negotiations were not made clear but many have speculated it would involve a role change.

A promotion could be what convinces Mayo to return to the Patriots. Franchise legend Tedy Bruschi made a plea Friday for New England to retain him at all costs.

The 36-year-old has served as New England’s de facto co-defensive coordinator alongside Steve Belichick for the past several seasons — neither have received an official coordinator title, and Belichick has been calling plays on defense.

New England was third in defensive DVOA and EPA per play this season.