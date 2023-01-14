Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Declines Interview With This Team

Jerod Mayo appears to be a step closer to returning to New England.
The Patriots inside linebackers coach reportedly has declined his interview with the Carolina Panthers for their vacant head-coaching job, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston and Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald on Saturday.
This comes a day after Mayo reportedly informed the Cleveland Browns he would not interview for their open defensive coordinator position.
The Patriots said in a statement this week they were in talks with Mayo on a contract extension. The details of the negotiations were not made clear but many have speculated it would involve a role change.
A promotion could be what convinces Mayo to return to the Patriots. Franchise legend Tedy Bruschi made a plea Friday for New England to retain him at all costs.
The 36-year-old has served as New England’s de facto co-defensive coordinator alongside Steve Belichick for the past several seasons — neither have received an official coordinator title, and Belichick has been calling plays on defense.
New England was third in defensive DVOA and EPA per play this season.
Mayo completed his fourth season as a Patriots assistant, and he has stated multiple times his goal is to be an NFL head coach.