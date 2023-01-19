Patriots Reportedly Interview Bill O’Brien For Offensive Coordinator Job

The offensive coordinator interview many New England Patriots fans were waiting for reportedly took place Thursday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots completed an interview with Bill O’Brien for their OC position.

O’Brien is “considered a top candidate” for the job, per Rapoport’s report.

O’Brien has long been viewed as the most obvious choice for this role. He’s a former Patriots assistant who both called offensive plays and coached quarterbacks in New England, doing so from 2009-11 before leaving to become head coach at Penn State.

In those three seasons, including one as the official OC, the Patriots’ offense ranked sixth, first and third in the NFL in scoring and first, first and third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. He later oversaw Deshaun Watson’s development as head coach of the Texans, with Houston reaching the playoffs in four of his seven seasons (2014-20).

O’Brien also has a prior relationship with Mac Jones, briefly overlapping with the current Patriots quarterback after he became Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2021. Jones, who’d completed his college career by the time O’Brien arrived, was credited with helping teach the Crimson Tide offense to O’Brien before entering the NFL draft.