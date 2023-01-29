Patrick Beverley Makes Insane Plea To Prevent Celtics-Lakers OT

Patrick Beverley is one of the most eccentric personalities in the league, and NBA fans were reminded of that Saturday night.

LeBron James had a chance at a game-winning layup in the final seconds, but he was fouled by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. However, the referees did not blow their whistles, and the game went into overtime.

The Los Angeles Lakers were irate over the missed call, and James especially could not believe it. Beverley was there to back up his teammate.

The veteran guard tried to make his case to the refs in the most outlandish way possible. Beverley went as far as to grab a camera — hopefully he asked for it first — in an attempt to show an official James clearly was hit on his left arm.

PAT BEV TRIED TO CONVINCE THE REFS USING A CAMERA And Got T?d up im dyinghttps://t.co/OMyiix5S8h pic.twitter.com/RrzSWugf6L — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 29, 2023

But the referee did not bat an eye, and instead of granting the Lakers a foul and free throws, Beverley was assessed a technical foul and the contest went into overtime.