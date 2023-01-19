Lamar Jackson To Patriots? Bookmakers Saying There’s A Chance Jackson is 6-1 to relocate to Foxboro by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago

Lamar Jackson to the New England Patriots?

Hmmm.

Jackson’s days in Baltimore might be numbered after the MVP quarterback missed the Ravens’ first-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend.

Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I?ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

The 26-year-old was listed as “questionable” for multiple weeks with a sprained knee ligament, but he failed to return to the field to finish a second straight season. This was on the heels of Ravens head coach John Harbaugh telling reporters in early December that Jackson would be out for days, not weeks.

Jackson will become a free agent after the Super Bowl if Baltimore doesn’t apply the franchise tag.

PointsBet Sportsbook is currently taking bets on where he’ll take his next snap (if he leaves Baltimore) and the Patriots are third on the list of potential landing spots. Most of the action has come in on the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, but it’s still a wide-open market.

Lamar Jackson next-team odds at PointsBet:

New York Jets +300 ($100 wins $300)

Atlanta Falcons +400

New England Patriots +600

Las Vegas Raiders +700

Carolina Panthers +700

Indianapolis Colts +800

Seattle Seahawks +1000

Washington Commanders +1200

Tennessee Titans +1200

New Orleans Saints +1200

Houston Texans +1200

San Francisco 49ers +1600 ($100 wins $1,600)

“While it’s not the most likely destination for Lamar Jackson, we definitely think New England is a possibility with Mac Jones taking a step back in year two,” PointsBet Sportsbook trading analyst Mike Korn told NESN. “The Pats need to bring in a new offensive coordinator first, but Lamar is a top-five talent in the league and that is always something for an organization to consider.

“The Pats have a lot of decisions to make and it should be a fascinating offseason.”

It’s not unlike Bill Belichick to zig when everybody else zags. The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are all built around pass-first quarterbacks and vertical offenses. It’s clear New England isn’t going to win at that game with Mac Jones and a bunch of average receivers.

Now, imagine Lamar Jackson and Rhamondre Stevenson in the same backfield. If the Patriots can dominate the line of scrimmage and maximize the ground game, they would be much better equipped to make a playoff run with an all-world athlete like Jackson calling the shots.

It might be a fantasy, but the possibilities should get you excited.