Four Thoughts On What Bill O’Brien Return Means For Patriots, Mac Jones

Meet the new Patriots offensive coordinator. Same as the old Patriots offensive coordinator.

Bill O’Brien is returning to New England to reclaim the job he last held in 2011, according to multiple reports Tuesday morning.

The 53-year-old Andover, Mass., native will be tasked with reviving an offense that nosedived this season under the leadership of play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, as well as rekindling the promise quarterback Mac Jones showed before his Year 2 regression.

Here are four thoughts on what the O’Brien hire means for the 2023 Patriots and their QB:

1. This was always the best and most obvious choice

When Josh McDaniels left the Patriots last offseason, O’Brien looked like the most natural candidate to replace him. His commitment to Alabama — where he was serving as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban — and other factors prevented a reunion from happening. But better late than never.

After the ill-fated Patricia/Judge experiment crushed the Patriots’ playoff hopes and transformed Jones from a poised, confident rookie into a mercurial sophomore prone to mistakes and on-field outbursts, they’ll now be able to turn their offense over to someone with years of experience both calling plays and coaching QBs.

O’Brien did both at a high level during his first stint in New England — his Tom Brady-led offenses in 2009-11 ranked sixth, first and third in scoring and first, first and third in DVOA — and even has a prior relationship with Jones, with whom he briefly overlapped in Tuscaloosa. O’Brien’s offenses during his run as head coach of the Houston Texans weren’t nearly as successful, though those often featured replacement-level quarterbacks.