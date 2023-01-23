Patriots To Coach These Seven Intriguing Prospects At Shrine Bowl

The New England Patriots coaching staff, though it is far from being finalized, is set to earn a leg up on the competition in the early stages of the NFL draft process.

The Patriots have been chosen to coach one of the two All-Star rosters at the 2023 Shrine Bowl. Wide receiver/kick returners coach Troy Brown will serve as the head coach while cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino and safeties coach Brian Belichick jointly lead the defense and assistant receivers coach Ross Douglas serves as offensive coordinator.

The younger and more inexperienced members of New England’s staff will get a great opportunity to take on larger responsibilities and help coach some NFL draft hopefuls.

On Monday, the Shrine Bowl officially announced its rosters, in which the Patriots will get a first-hand look at a number of intriguing prospects.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

We start with some local flavor, as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the class will work first hand with Brown and Douglas on the offensive side of the ball. Flowers, who totaled 200 catches for 3,056 yards and 29 touchdowns in 46 games at BC, is expected to go within the opening two rounds in April, and perhaps even sneak into the back end of the first.

Flowers has a slighter frame at 5-foot-10, 172 pounds, but is a threat at all three levels and was electric with the ball in his hands as a college player. The most intriguing part about Flowers’ game? In watching him, it feels as though he was just able to scratch the surface of his potential in an inconsistent Eagles offense.

Pro comparison: Terry McLaurin