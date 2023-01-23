New Super Bowl Favorite Emerges After NFL Divisional Round The Eagles are now the favorites at +250 by Keagan Stiefel 17 minutes ago

Only three games remain in the 2022-23 NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals all vying to become Super Bowl LVII champions.

According to the sportsbooks, some teams have better odds than others.

The Eagles have jumped into the lead at both BetMGM (+250) and DraftKings Sportsbook (+250), with the Chiefs (+270 at BetMGM; +260 at DraftKings), Bengals (+270; +275) and 49ers (+300; +330) following up the rear.

The Chiefs entered the postseason as Super Bowl favorites at +350, but were leapfrogged following the Eagles’ blowout victory over the New York Giants in the divisional round. Philly moved from +550 to +250.

The books have already come out on the positive end this postseason as the Buffalo Bills made up 12.4% of the total bets and 16.1% of the handle at BetMGM.

The opening odds for the NFL championship weekend have already been set with a matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII favored heading into the weekend.