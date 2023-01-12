Red Sox DFA Right-Handed Pitcher To Make Room For Corey Kluber

The Red Sox made their signing of Corey Kluber official Thursday. Right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The two-time Cy Young award winner signed a one-year deal with Boston that also includes a club option for 2024.

Kluber brings a veteran presence to the Red Sox starting pitcher rotation, and he has led Major League Baseball in ERA and innings pitched at points in his 12-year career. The 36-year-old, who resides in Winchester, Mass., has been named a MLB All-Star in three seasons.

The official announcement for Kluber’s signing comes one day after the Red Sox made their 11-year deal with Rafael Devers official Wednesday.

Seabold spent most of 2022 with Triple-A Worcester. He went 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 89 strikeouts. The right-hander made six career appearances with Boston, allowing 25 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings with 19 strikeouts.