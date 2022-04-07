Trevor Story Ready For ‘Next Chapter’ With Red Sox Ahead Of Opening Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story spent the first six years of his Major League Baseball career with the Colorado Rockies.

But now he is ready for what’s next.

Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Boston Red Sox last month. He’ll play second base and add even more power to an already-strong lineup.

The new Red Sox infielder took to Twitter on Thursday to express his excitement for the “next chapter” of his career.

Next Chapter, BOSTON! This is where I belong. LFG pic.twitter.com/0XBDXxzC7O — Trevor Story (@Tstory2) April 7, 2022

“Next Chapter, BOSTON!” Story tweeted. “This is where I belong. LFG.”

Story and the rest of the Red Sox will begin their 2022 season Friday afternoon on the road against the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 11:30 a.m.