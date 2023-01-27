NESN’s Travis Thomas visited Abington Ale House & Grille to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What’s your favorite current TV show?
For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.
Here's what Bruins fans are binge-watching lately
NESN’s Travis Thomas visited Abington Ale House & Grille to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What’s your favorite current TV show?
For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.