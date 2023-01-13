Why Lamar Jackson-Ravens Drama Could Ultimately Become Patriots Problem

Jackson reportedly turned down a long-term extension offer in September to bet on himself. A cynic could look at the knee situation and think someone on the verge of hitting the market is doing all he can to preserve his earning power, especially with a knee injury for a player like Jackson who thrives running the ball.

But that probably doesn’t play well with the team, and Harbaugh’s tone and messaging have been curious. It wouldn’t be shocking, just parsing through all the evidence we have now, if a contract dispute came to a head in the offseason, and the Ravens ultimately explore trading the former MVP.

If they do, the New York Jets should be one of the first teams to make a call. The Jets are in the unique position of having a tremendously skilled roster at just about every position other than quarterback. Zach Wilson has talent, but he hasn’t made much of it in two years, and while Mike White has been a nice fill-in, he can’t seem to stay healthy.

It’s no surprise the Jets might be enthralled by the idea of landing Jackson.

“The one wild card that I would not rule out if he is made available because things are getting a little funky down there in Baltimore is Lamar Jackson,” SNY’s Connor Hughes recently said. If he’s made available and the Ravens are willing to listen to offers, the Jets will do everything they can to position themselves to make a very, very, very compelling offer for Lamar Jackson.”

The price tag for such a move would be astronomical. The Cleveland Browns last March traded three consecutive first-round picks to Houston for Deshaun Watson. They then gave Watson a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract — despite all of the baggage he brought with him. Jackson is arguably better than Watson and doesn’t come with anywhere near as many headaches for off-field transgressions.

But it’s obviously something the Jets should do. Maybe they could lessen the draft capital cost by including Wilson in the deal, but even if they had to give up a few years’ worth of first-round picks, it’s worth it. They are a quarterback away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Jackson isn’t without flaws, but he’d instantly become the most talented quarterback in Jets history, and they would be in the mix for a title from Day 1.

It would be the perfect way for the Jets to keep up with the arms race in the AFC East and the conference as a whole. New York currently has the worst quarterback situation in the division and trading for Jackson would send them blowing by both Miami and New England.