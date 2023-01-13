Bruins Should Be Thrilled After Reaching Midway Point As NHL’s Best

The first half of games for the Bruins officially is in the books, and despite a loss Thursday night, they should be pretty happy with where they stand.

Boston is 32-5-4 through its first 41 games, good for the NHL’s best record. The Bruins also lead the way with an .829 point percentage, 2.15 goals against per game and have the best penalty kill at 86.1%.

The point percentage earned Jim Montgomery a nod to coach the Atlantic Division team at the NHL All-Star Game next month.

“It’s been so fun, I think everybody in this group is having a great time,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo told reporters after Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken. “It’s pretty impressive what we have been able to do, but we’re keeping our focus on certain things, like we talk about with our process and we talk about focusing on the day-to-day and our process, and that’s what got us to this point so hopefully it will continue to carry us.”

The Bruins faced a slew of questions heading into the 2022-23 season, including how Boston would adapt to its new head coach and how it would fare without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk to begin the season.

We’re not sure if anyone saw this kind of start coming, but the Bruins did much more than just keep their heads above water while some of their core players were out. Even when Derek Forbort — who’s been a force on the penalty kill — missed a month with a broken finger, they found ways to win.

Th B’s had several thrilling comebacks in which they went into the third period down to their opponent and still came out on top.