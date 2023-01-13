Patriots Mailbag: What Will Pats Do With Matt Patricia?

Welcome to the first New England Patriots mailbag of the 2023 offseason. Dive in and enjoy.

@LoganJakubajtys

Is CB, OT or WR the biggest draft need for them to attack early in Rds 1-2?

Depends on how the Patriots approach free agency, which opens six weeks before the draft. But to me, offensive tackle is their clear and obvious No. 1 positional need. Their only tackles currently under contract for the 2023 season are Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-rounder Andrew Stueber, and the Patriots could release Brown with only a minimal financial penalty if they choose to do so.

If I’m Bill Belichick, I’m spending on at least one proven free agent tackle and drafting one in the first or second round. They badly need to replenish this position group, which was the weakest on the team this season.

Early mock drafts peg Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson and Georgia’s Broderick Jones as three tackles who could be available around New England’s top pick (No. 14 overall). If the Patriots keep that pick, it would be their highest since 2008, when they took Jerod Mayo 10th overall after a pre-draft trade.

I do view cornerback and receiver as positions of need, too, even if Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones both re-sign. It’s been years since the Patriots have had a true No. 1 wideout, and they could use more height and length at corner.

@BradyRupp

What happens with OL coaching this offseason? Presumably Patricia is done calling plays, but does he remain as OL coach, or does someone else step in?

That’s a good question, and an important one. Matt Patricia caught a ton of heat this season, and deservedly so, but Belichick also put him in a borderline impossible spot.

Patricia was the only man in the NFL this season who called offensive plays while also serving as a primary position coach. The only one. The rest were offensive coordinators or head coaches.