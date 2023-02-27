Bomani Jones Takes Victory Lap After Jake Paul Loses To Tommy Fury

Much to the delight of Bomani Jones, Jake Paul suffered his first boxing loss Sunday.

As he promoted his highly anticipated match with Tommy Fury, Paul made an early February appearance on Jones’ HBO show “Game Theory.” The YouTuber-turned-boxer didn’t take kindly to Jones asking about the ramifications of a potential loss to Fury, which led to the 26-year-old saying, “I’m gonna be honest, bro. I don’t know who the (expletive) you are. My PR team set this up.”

Jones ended up receiving the last laugh, as Fury left Saudi Arabia with a victory via split decision. Shortly after Fury’s hand was raised, the veteran sports pundit chimed in on Twitter.

“How’d that fight turn out?” Jones tweeted.

Jones also quote-tweeted a clip of his aforementioned tense exchange with Jones and simply dropped “anyway lol.”

The popular talking head might have a chance to double down on his joy at the expense of Paul. It feels like a near certainty the “Problem Child” and Fury will square off in a rematch in the not-so-distant future.