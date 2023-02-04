Bruins’ David Pastrnak Goes Full Happy Gilmore At NHL All-Star Skills Challenge

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak quite literally channeled his inner Happy Gilmore during the NHL All-Star Weekend’s Breakaway Challenge on Friday night.

Pastrnak dressed up as the character Adam Sandler made famous from the 1990s movie as he sported a retro Bruins jersey that had the name Gilmore on the back of it.

Pastrnak sure played the part well, mimicking Gilmore while also receiving some help from teammate Linus Ullmark, who got into costume as Pastrnak’s caddy.

It was quite the comical scene, which you can watch here courtesy of the Bruins:

It's all in the hips, Pasta. ?? pic.twitter.com/8mASYMECOm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 4, 2023

After Pastrnak attempted a shot with a golf putter, he provided arguably the best moment of his Happy Gilmore rendition once he tapped in a shot from the doorstep. Pastrnak felt the flow and copied Gilmore’s signature celebration by pretending to ride the bull.

Pastrnak, who is definitely a showman, will make his third All-Star Game appearance alongside Ullmark and head coach Jim Montgomery on Saturday. Puck drop for the Atlantic-Metropolitan game from FLA Live Arena is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.