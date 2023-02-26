Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark’s Historic Goal Seals Boston Win

The Boston Bruins continued their NHL-record pace Saturday, beating the Vancouver Canucks, 3-1, at Rogers Arena.
The B’s improved to 45-8-5 on the season with the win while the Canucks fell to 23-31-5.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It didn’t take much for the Bruins to improve their winning streak to six-consecutive games, as they rolled past the struggling Canucks for the second time this season.
Boston’s status as a more talented team was on full display in this one, as Vancouver actually did a number of things pretty well on their way to a loss. The Canucks led in hits (15 to five), blocked shots (10 to two) and takeaways (five to four) through two periods, but trailed in the areas of the game that actually matter when it comes to attempting to knock off a better team.
Even after squandering a number of chances in the second period, Boston led in faceoff win percentage (62.5%) and shots (28 to 17) while converting on one of three power-play chances on their way to taking a 2-0 lead.
From that point on, Boston just needed to continue their third-period dominance in holding on for yet another victory. It could be argued Saturday was the perfect night to introduce a pair of new additions to the lineup.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Linus Ullmark was superb for the Bruins, just as he has been all season. The odds-on favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced. He also scored a goal!
— Hampus Lindholm continued to display that the Bruins have multiple No. 1 defenseman, scoring his seventh goal of the season to open the scoring.
— Brad Marchand scored the game winner in the early first period. He also led all forwards in ice time.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will stay up north to take on the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.