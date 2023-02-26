Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark’s Historic Goal Seals Boston Win

The Boston Bruins continued their NHL-record pace Saturday, beating the Vancouver Canucks, 3-1, at Rogers Arena.

The B’s improved to 45-8-5 on the season with the win while the Canucks fell to 23-31-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It didn’t take much for the Bruins to improve their winning streak to six-consecutive games, as they rolled past the struggling Canucks for the second time this season.

Boston’s status as a more talented team was on full display in this one, as Vancouver actually did a number of things pretty well on their way to a loss. The Canucks led in hits (15 to five), blocked shots (10 to two) and takeaways (five to four) through two periods, but trailed in the areas of the game that actually matter when it comes to attempting to knock off a better team.

Even after squandering a number of chances in the second period, Boston led in faceoff win percentage (62.5%) and shots (28 to 17) while converting on one of three power-play chances on their way to taking a 2-0 lead.

From that point on, Boston just needed to continue their third-period dominance in holding on for yet another victory. It could be argued Saturday was the perfect night to introduce a pair of new additions to the lineup.