Jim Montgomery Explains Tough Choices Made In Bruins Lineup Vs. Canucks

The Bruins made huge additions this week, but the reality of lineup choices were met Saturday.

Boston traded Craig Smith and multiple draft picks to the Washington Capitals for Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov on Thursday. The big move from general manger Don Sweeney was welcomed by fans and players as it showed the Black and Gold are fully committed to a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Head coach Jim Montgomery revealed before Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks the team’s new additions will make their debuts, while Tomas Nosek will make his return from injury. This meant reshuffling the lines and defensive pairings, which also meant good players would be left out.

Montgomery told reporters Orlov would be on the right side with with Derek Forbort on the third defensive line, which meant Connor Clifton was rotated out.

“Yes, he was,” Montgomery said when asked if the 27-year-old defenseman was disappointed to be out of the lineup Saturday. “He’s been a great player for us all year. And it’s hard to scratch a guy that’s done so well for you, and he’s played every game. That was hard to deliver that message.”

Having multiple talented players on your roster always is a good problem to have, and Montgomery has stated the plan is to rotate guys. The Bruins head coach reiterated that plan Saturday and said the lines and pairings will be dependent on opponents.

Hathaway will be on the fourth line with Nosek centering it with Nick Foligno on the left wing. Trent Frederic will move back up to the third line with Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall.