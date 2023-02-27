Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Can Reach Milestone In Next Two Games

The pendulum of the 2023 Boston Celtics rests heavily on the shoulders of Jayson Tatum. There’s no question about it.

While the Celtics have earned their way to a league-best 44-17 record so far, their star attraction has also added to his very own resume in the process.

The 24-year-old notched his fourth career All-Star selection, which was an all-time Celtics franchise record for his age. Tatum scored a record-breaking 55 points in the All-Star Game, earning MVP honors afterward. And he even surpassed Larry Bird in 3-pointers made, ranking fifth all-time in Celtics history. And this was all done from January to February of 2023 alone.

With Tatum averaging a career-high 30.4 points on 46.1% shooting from the field thus far, he’s on pace to notch yet another career milestone. However, for Tatum, time isn’t in his favor. Within the next two games, including Monday night’s contest against the New York Knicks, Tatum could become seventh all-time in NBA scoring before turning 25 years old, according to team commentator Sean Grande. In doing so, Tatum, who turns 25 on March 3, would surpass Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo.

Here’s a look at where the list stands before the Celtics and Knicks tip off:

LeBron James: 13,927 points

Kevin Durant: 12,258 points

Carmelo Anthony: 10,768 points

Kobe Bryant: 10,658 points

Tracy McGrady: 10,420 points

Devin Booker: 9,481 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 9,427 points

Jayson Tatum: 9,374 points

Reaching this feat is easily within Tatum’s reach. This would require Tatum to score 54 combined points against the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in order to move up the list. In five of his nine games played in February, Tatum, while cold in his latest showing against the Philadelphia 76ers, has netted over 30 points.