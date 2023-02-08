NFL Rumors: Derek Carr Lines Up Visit To This NFC Team

With Derek Carr’s career with the Las Vegas Raiders all but over, the veteran quarterback is looking for a new team.

And it seems Carr’s search is initially taking him to the NFC as he reportedly has a visit lined up with the New Orleans Saints.

“The Saints invited QB Derek Carr for a visit and the Raiders have granted permission for that to happen,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday. “The plan is for a visit tomorrow. Carr, who has a no-trade clause, is doing due diligence and no trade is imminent.”

Carr already has been linked to several different teams this offseason, including the Saints. So, it’s not a surprise that there might be mutual interest between New Orleans and Carr.

The Saints trotted out Andy Dalton for 14 games last season, and surely want an upgrade at the all-important position. It would be an attractive landing spot for Carr since the Saints possess a couple of dynamic offensive weapons in running back Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.

Carr started 15 games for the Raiders this past season before getting benched by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham. Carr, who completed 60.8% of his passes for 3,522 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, left the team after the demotion.

This in all likelihood is just the start of Carr trying to find the right fit for him. If he does end up joining the Saints, it would be quite the change of scenery since he has spent all nine seasons of his career in the AFC.