Five Thoughts On Patriots’ First Two Signings Of 2023 Offseason

We’re still close to a month out from the March 15 start of the new NFL league year, but the New England Patriots already have begun locking up some of their internal free agents.

Last Friday, the team announced special teams captain Matthew Slater was delaying retirement and returning for a 16th NFL season. He’ll be back on a reported one-year, $2.7 million contract.

On Saturday, The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported the Patriots agreed to terms on a new deal for offensive tackle Conor McDermott, kicking off the reconstruction of their weakest position group.

As the official opening of free agency and the trade market draws closer, here are five thoughts on what these early moves mean for the 2023 Patriots:

1. Retaining Slater is a major coup from a leadership perspective.

The 37-year-old (38 in September) has been a Patriots captain for the past 12 seasons and is universally respected by the locker room and coaching staff. Just six other members of their most recent Super Bowl team (2018) currently are under contract for the upcoming season, and there’s real value in having players with championship experience.

But leadership and veteran savvy aren’t all Slater offers. He’s lost a step athletically in his advanced age, but he still managed to pile up 13 special teams tackles this season, second-most on the team behind Brenden Schooler’s 14 and the most Slater has tallied in any season since 2015. That’s despite him getting, in Bill Belichick’s words, “double-teamed on virtually every coverage play, with very few exceptions.”